Final Space Finale Comic Sells Out in a Day

Hours after Final Space creator Olan Rogers revealed he got the go-ahead to finish the acclaimed animated series as a graphic novel, the first batch of preorders sold out. According to a new post on Rogers' social media, the initial batch of 10,000 copies of the graphic novel, which may be upwards of 500 pages in length, sold out within 28 hours after the return announcement was shared.

Now, Rogers says 3,000 more pre-orders have been added to the total—an amount that's likely just hours away from selling out once again. As of this writing, just 369 of the latest 3,000 preorders are left. It's currently unclear if Rogers will add more pre-orders, or if it will be capped at 13,000 copies.

Why was Final Space cancelled?

The Conan O'Brien-produced series was one of the first cuts after the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery. Not only was the show cancelled after three seasons, the third season is in the process of being removed from existence as the company opted to use it as a tax write-off, a decision similar to that of the Batgirl and Scoob! sequel cancellations.

"Five years of myy life. Three seasons of TV. Blood, sweat, and tears...became a tax write-off for the network who owns Final Space," Rogers said in an impassioned tweet after the cancellation. "Yup. That's it. That's why it's disappeared everywhere in the USA. Five years of work vanished. When the license is up internationally, Netflix will take it down, and then it will be gone forever. There are no more physical copies of S1 and S2, and no physical copies of Season 3 were ever made. Your memory of Final, Space will be the only proof it ever existed unless you own a copy."

"Some might say to give up and move on, and I have moved on to many new projects that I'm very passionate about, but I will not give up this story and these characters," the writer added. "I will never stop fighting for Final Space. If it takes years, then so be it!"

Now just over a year from the series of tweets, Rogers is able to finish the story he initially set out to tell.

The first two seasons of Final Space are now available for purchase on digital video platforms.