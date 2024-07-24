Delicious in Dungeon Cosplay Brings Namari To The Forefront

Delicious in Dungeon hit the ground floor running and has become one of the biggest anime exclusives on Netflix. Studio TRIGGER was the anime studio responsible for the anime adaptation of the beloved series, previously working on projects such as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Kill la Kill, and Darling in The Franxx. Thanks to the popularity of the franchise, Delicious in Dungeon was quickly renewed for a second season by Netflix. Thanks to the characters’ colorful aesthetic and heart-warming quirks, cosplayers are hard at working bringing them to life and Namari is no different.

While the series mostly focuses on Laios and his band of adventurers working to save his sister from a dangerous red dragon, they aren’t the only adventurers that are exploring the never-ending dungeon. Namari was previously a member of Laios’ party before making the leap to a new group that consists of Mr. Tansu, Mr.s Tansu, Kaka, and Kiki. Despite her smaller frame as a member of the dwarven race, Namari is an adept warrior and proves herself to be a worthy addition to any group that she is a part of.

Namari Hits The Real World

While Delicious in Dungeon will receive a second season, TRIGGER and Netflix have yet to hint at when we might expect the dungeon dwellers to make a comeback. Based on the events of the first season, Namari will most likely have a big role to play in season two. Since the series is following the manga’s story, there’s a decent chance that the second season might be its last.

If you have yet to check out the first season of Delicious in Dungeon, it is currently available to stream on Netflix. Here’s how the streaming service describes the story of Laios and company, “When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions…and a member! They’re eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they’re sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: “Let’s eat the monsters!” Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons…none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!”

