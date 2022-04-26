Demon Slayer, Black Butler Stars Just Welcomed Their First Child

✖

It seems congratulations are in order for two of the anime industry's top talents. A new report has confirmed Demon Slayer's Kenichi Suzumura and actress Maaya Sakamoto have welcomed their first child. The pair informed fans they were expecting last winter.

The news comes from the actors' agencies. A statement was released by the pair later on, reading, "Our child was born the other day. Both mother and child are healthy. We will endeavor to grow alongside our child. I hope you can continue to support us."

For those unfamiliar with these stars, it is almost a guarantee you know their voices. Both actors are veterans in the anime industry at this point. Suzumura is known best these days for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as he voices Obani Iguro, the Snake Hashira. The actor also voiced Hikuru in Ouran High School Host Club, Masato in Uta no Prince-sama, Atsushi in Kuroko's Basketball, and more.

As for Sakamoto, the actress has been in the anime industry since 1996. She voices Ciel Phantomhive in Black Butler as well as Leila in Code Geass. Some of her other major roles include Haruhi in Ouran High School Host Club, Merlin in The Seven Deadly Sins, Echidna in Re:Zero, and Shinobu in Monogatari.

Currently, the voice actors are taking a break from the industry in light of their child's birth. Sakamoto has been on leave since the winter, but the actress assured fans she would return to the recording booth once her condition improved.

We send our congrats to the growing family!

HT – ANN