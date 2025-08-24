Demon Slayer Confirms Exciting Announcement in September

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy may have its U.S. debut just before the fall season, but there’s more to come on top of that next month. The film made its debut in Japan on July 18th, 2025, and broke several box office records within the first few days of its release. The film is also expected to be a massive hit overseas, considering how it easily became the best pre-seller of all time. The Hashira Training Arc ended on a massive cliffhanger after the Demon Slayer cornered Muzan Kibutsuji, the demon progenitor. Tamayo even managed to significantly weaken him with a special poison, but it doesn’t take long for things to take a turn for the worse. Before the fight could continue, the Biwa demon, Nakime, pulled all the Corps members inside the Infinity Castle.

The endless labyrinth is her Blood Demon Art, and she can control the layout according to her will. Not only are the Demon Slayers inside enemy territory, which is impossible to navigate, but they also have the Upper Moons just waiting to fight them. The film will commence the final showdown against the demons. The first part of the trilogy has already teased Akaza’s fight against Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka, Shinobu Kocho fighting Doma, and Zenitsu’s battle against a mysterious demon. As the film awaits its U.S. release date, the official website of the anime shared Aniplex Online Fest details, teasing an exciting update in the coming weeks.

Demon Slayer Has Special Plans for Aniplex Online Fest

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Aniplex Online Fest is an annual, free-to-watch online event hosted by Aniplex Inc., a leading anime production and distribution company in Japan. It debuted in 2020 and has become a major highlight for anime fans worldwide, offering the latest announcements, exclusive previews, and live musical performances all streamed for free, primarily on YouTube. This year, the fest will take place on Saturday, September 13th, in Japan at 5 PM JST.

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer will stream the global highlights of the latest Infinity Castle film. Additionally, the anime will also deliver a digest of the anime developments happening all around the world. The fest will be streamed online on YouTube for free, where you can catch up with all the latest updates about some of the biggest anime and manga series. Although we can expect some exciting news about the series, hoping for any major updates about the Infinity Castle part 2 may be a bit of a stretch.

Since the latest Demon Slayer film hasn’t even made its debut in the U.S. yet, it’s too soon to expect any news regarding the second part of the trilogy. The first installment has been promoted in full swing for the past few weeks, and the publicity will only continue to grow even after the release. With that in mind, the studio can’t possibly have the focus shift to something else. However, considering Demon Slayer’s pace at which the studio releases the anime seasons and films, we may get a major update by the end of the year.

