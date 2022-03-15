Demon Slayer Fan Builds Up Inosuke’s Buff Physique in New Cosplay

The second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is done, but fans aren’t about to let the anime go so soon. While netizens wait for word on season three, plenty of fans are taking the time to celebrate the hit anime in their own way. Of course, this means a ton of cosplayers are prepping looks for the summer, and one is going viral thanks to their toned take on Inosuke.

The look itself comes from Instagram thanks to the user sd_cosplayfit. It was there the fan, who has done tons of anime looks before, put up their take on Inosuke. As you can see above, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba tribute is pretty much perfect down to the details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Inosuke is seen wearing his iconic boar mask in this shot, and its fur matches the pelt tied around the swordsman’s waist. A pair of loose trousers complete the look, and Inosuke is seen wielding both of his blades in this shot. As you can see, cosplayer Brian Lee nailed this simple look down to its posing, and the fitness model made sure to show off Inosuke’s toned physique here. After all, the swordsman survived in the woods most of his life, and all of his training has turned Inosuke’s body into a weapon.

It goes without saying that this look is one of the best out there for Inosuke, and there are more to come. Demon Slayer already told fans season three is on the way, after all. The anime will return with the Swordsmith Village arc before too much longer. Inosuke will join Tanjiro and Zenitsu on the mission before the arrival of yet another Upper Moon throws everything off-kilter. So if you thought Inosuke peaked in season two, you can think again!

What do you make of this take on Inosuke? Do you have any cosplay recommendations for this Demon Slayer fan? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.