Demon Slayer: Viral Cosplay Brings Inosuke Back to Basics

✖

Demon Slayer has become one of the hottest series in the whole anime fandom, and that has put serious attention on its supporters. Love it or hate it, the series is not going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, the anime's army is growing by the day, and one fan just went viral thanks to their hilarious low-cost take on one of its best slayers.

The work comes from the legend himself, Low Cost Cosplay. The fan has gained a massive following on Facebook and Instagram for their unconventional DIY cosplay projects. Not long ago, the Thai cosplayer decided it was time to honor Inosuke, and their take on the Demon Slayer character is second to none.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth)

As you can see below, the low-cost cosplay doesn't even involve the fan himself; Instead, the cosplay uses a cat. In the first photo, fans can see how the cosplay is brought to life. A few cut outs were printed of Inosuke's mask including the eyes and nose. After the pieces were colored in, the Demon Slayer fan cut them out and oh-so-carefully positioned the pieces on his cat's back.

After things were set just right, the only thing left was to snap a photo. The angle shot here makes it look like Inosuke's ears are made from the cat's ears, and the rest is history. It is honestly dumbfounding how good this low-cost cosplay is. Inosuke would be honored to see this homage, so here's to hoping this cat can book some anime conventions once things open up again!

What do you make of this viral Demon Slayer cosplay? Does it do Inosuke justice? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.