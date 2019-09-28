Demon Slayer Demon Train Arc Film Announced

Demon Slayer has yet to be officially confirmed for a second season following the very recent ending of its first, but the adventures of Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Yoshitsune will continue in the upcoming animated film from Ufotable that follows the “Infinite Train Arc” from the manga. The story of Demon Slayer has managed to find a big audience of anime lovers thanks in part to its tragic, yet compelling, story as well as some breathtaking animation to make for one heck of a ride. While not a lot of details have been released about the upcoming film, it’s nice to know that the world of Demon Slayer is set to continue.

The Official Demon Slayer Twitter Account shared the first details from this upcoming theatrical release, sharing the first teaser and animated image which promises to to set up a tough new battle for the protagonists of the series to face off against:

Tanjiro’s quest to save his sister Nezuko who was transformed into a demon herself has made for quite the entertaining journey, with a lot of the demons that they’ve encountered proving to be amazingly original. When his sister was transformed, Tanjiro lost his entire family and went down the path of attempting to join the Demon Slayer Corps, undergoing some serious training to become that which demons would fear across the Japanese countryside.

While a release date has not yet been given for the upcoming theatrical release which continues the Demon Slayer story, we’ll be sure to keep you posted on any new that drops with relation to the story of Tanjiro and his demon slaying comrades.

Will you be checking out the upcoming Demon Slayer feature length film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Demon Slayer!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”