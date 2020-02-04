Demon Slayer Impresses with These Custom Funko Pops

Funkos have become one of the most accessible entry points to anime on the market. While streaming services like Crunchyroll have made it easy to watch anime, it can be harder finding affordable collectibles inspired by your top shows. Funko did plenty to change that with its mass-produced vinyls, but it has yet to tackle an important show.

Yes, that is right. Demon Slayer is flying under Funko’s radar, but that does not mean Funko fans are out of luck. In fact, one artist went so far as to make their own custom Funko, and the adorable two-pair project has fans demanding the real thing.

Over on Twitter, Demon Slayer got its due time in the spotlight thanks to artist vinylxalchemist. The Funko fanatic decided to show off their most recent customs, and one of the included the show’s favorite sibling duo.

As you can see above, Tanjiro and Nezuko are brought to life with these impressive pieces. To the left, fans can see Nezuko dressed in her usual outfit, and its pink hues are perfectly pastel. With her eyes colored to match, the young girl looks cute despite the muzzle she dons in the anime.

Of course, Tanjiro looks fierce in his Funko debut. The dynamic pose shows the older boy wielding his sword, so you know he’s out to protect Nezuko. With his scar put on display, Tanjiro looks fierce and cute thanks to his hair mold and furrowed brows.

So far, Funko has made no official announcement about a line of Demon Slayer figures, but reports online suggest a slew of them are on their way. If that is the case, fans can only hope they live up to these stunning customs.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.