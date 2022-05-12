Demon Slayer Cosplay Does Up Nezuko on a Budget

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has carved out a special place in the anime industry. After a single season, the series became a global hit in record time, and its big movie release only cemented its all-star status. In the wake of season two, fans are as obsessed with Tanjiro's posse as ever, and one fan is going viral for their budget-friendly take on Nezuko Kamado.

As you can see below, the piece comes from one of the cosplay community's most famous faces. Low Cost Cosplay brought the look to life after being challenged to tackle Nezuko, and their take on the heroine's child form is actually hilarious.

The cosplay requires a few goods, but the most important is an oversized hoodie printed with Nezuko's yukata florals. As you can tell, Low Cost Cosplay simply bent down and pulled the hoodie over their knees to make themselves small like Nezuko. To complete the look, a painted toilet paper roll was used for Nezuko's mouth guard while strips of paper made her hair. And of course, some modded sandals finish the Demon Slayer look with DIY leg warmers.

Clearly, this low-cost look is an inspired one, and fans are loving the impromptu look. Sure, we might not have all these items on hand at our houses, but this cosplayer proves even the most mismatched outfits can make for an epic tribute. So if you want to see more from Low Cost Cosplay for ideas, you can follow them over on Instagram here.

What do you think of this low-cost take on Nezuko? Do you care to try out this Demon Slayer look for yourself? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.