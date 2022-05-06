Demon Slayer Sees Censorship In China For The Wives of Tengen

✖

The wives of Tengen Uzui helped to show a new layer of the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, with the powerful member of the Demon Slayer Corps being an instrumental part in taking down the demonic siblings known as Daki and Gyutaro during the second season are of Demon Slayer, The Entertainment District Arc. However, it seems that the television series has been censored in Chine, most specifically when it comes to the attire of Tengen's wives, as Ufotable continues to work on the third season of the popular anime adaptation that has already come to an end in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Tengen's three wives include Suma, Hinatsuru, and Makio, with one of the biggest parts of the mission of the Demon Slayer Corps in the Entertainment District Arc involving the Sound Hashira recruiting the likes of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke to assist him in saving them from a perilous fate. With the three wives being kidnapped by the demon Daki, Tengen's partners might not be as strong as their husband, but they were certainly given the opportunity to show off their skills when they were freed from their bizarre prison and assist the member of the Demon Slayer Corps in one of the biggest battles of the series to date.

Twitter Outlet Shonenleaks shared the censored screenshots of Demon Slayer from its airing in China, making some changes to the wives of Tengen Uzui who helped pick up their husband following the battle against Gyutaro which had him losing both an eye and an arm in the process:

Quickly following the finale of season two, Ufotable confirmed that Demon Slayer will be returning for a third season which is set to adapt the story of the Swordsmith Village Arc, a major arc in the series created by Koyoharu Gotouge. While the manga might have already completed the story of the Demon Slayer Corps, there is plenty of material left for the anime to adapt when it comes to Tanjiro and Nezuko's journey to avenge their family.

What do you think of this censorship of Demon Slayer? Are you hyped for the series return with its upcoming third season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.