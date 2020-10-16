Demon Slayer Distances Itself From Politicians Using the Anime Amidst Outcry

✖

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest franchises in Japan right now, and its popularity knows no bounds. Whether young or old, people of all ages overseas are flocking to the fantastical series. Of course, this means there are plenty of people rushing to capitalize on that success, and some of those opportunists will come as a surprise. After all, politicians are jumping on the bandwagon, and the team behind Demon Slayer would like them to stop.

The whole ordeal came to light recently as Japan moved into its election season. A slew of city-wide elections are underway right now, so political campaigns are abundant. It turns out some politicians felt it was time to use Demon Slayer as a way to appeal to voters, but fans are giving the hopefuls hell for such misuse.

【お知らせ】

一部政治家のポスター等に『鬼滅の刃』の作品イメージを利用したものが見受けられますが、株式会社集英社および週刊少年ジャンプ編集部は、これらについて一切の関与をしておりません。 週刊少年ジャンプ編集部 — 少年ジャンプ編集部 (@jump_henshubu) February 4, 2021

There are few noteworthy examples of the issue. For one, Makoto Oniki is one of the highest-profile politicians under fire here. The man is currently a part of the House of Representatives with Japan's ruling party. Oniki is seeking re-election this term, but his political signage features a familiar logo. It uses a customized logo from Demon Slayer that promotes Oniki to constituents, and it went viral over in Japan. In fact, Shueisha had to release a statement on the issue, and the publisher stressed it had no affiliation with Oniki's campaign.

Another political campaign based in Amagasaki City also borrowed design elements from Demon Slayer. Hirofumi Yoshimura, the governor of Osaka, appears on the sign with counselor Keisuke Mitsumoto. The pair are campaigning together to boost the odds of Mitsumoto winning re-election. As you can see above, the campaign borrows from Demon Slayer heavily. Not only does it feature the green-and-black pattern of Tanjiro's haori, but it borrows Rengoku's catchphrase as well. As you can imagine, fans aren't too impressed with this plagiarism cover-up, but it is all above board from a legal standpoint.

After all, Japanese law does have more wiggle room when it comes to common designs and slogans. Shueisha has little grounds to force the politicians to take down their signs from a copyright standpoint. Oniki has already agreed to remove his posters, but there is no word on the other Demon Slayer offenders yet.

HT - Crunchyroll