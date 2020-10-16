Demon Slayer Inspires a Very Strange Tourist Hotspot in Japan

✖

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest series to come from Japan in the last decade, and its popularity is impossible to overlook. The show has broken countless records with its manga and movie overcoming even more. It seems Demon Slayer is everywhere you look when it comes to anime, and it seems the fandom has found a strange new tourist hotspot no one saw coming.

According to The Mainichi, the new location is found where few would expect. The whole ordeal began when fans began visiting Toyama all thanks to a special bus stop. It turns out the stop has become a must-visit place for local Demon Slayer fans, and it isn't because the locale is shown in the anime.

(Photo: ufotable)

No, the reason is even more obscure. The bus stop drew the fandom's attention because of its name. The characters used in Japanese to write the stop's name spell out Kimetsu... that is, if you read it backwards. This novelty has become a hit with fans who enjoy taking selfies with the stop's signs, so this obscure Demon Slayer hotspot isn't one you might think of if you do not know Japanese.

Of course, the bus stop is ready to make a profit on the coincidence. Mekki has been asked by fans to sell merchandise related to Demon Slayer because of its name, so those. Plans are in the work. For now, you can buy keychains with the stop's name on them to take home, so we can only hope Mekki gets an official license to make Demon Slayer merchandise soon!

What do you think about this strange tourist hotspot? Are you hyped to see Demon Slayer's movie stateside soon?

HT - Otaku USA