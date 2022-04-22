Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Perfume Line Will Have You Smelling Like a Monster Hunter

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has signed off on some strange merch since its anime launched, but who are we to judge? Some of its fan-service collectibles might stir debate, but when it comes to the anime's more unique items, Demon Slayer fans know most everything is fair game. That is how the anime just nabbed a new perfume line, and the collection promises to help fans smell like their favorite slayer or demon depending on their mood.

We have Primaniacs to thank for the update as the perfume brand is doling out a Demon Slayer line. Back in 2020, the company went viral after releasing scents based on Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Zenitsu. So of course, it is only right now that Primaniacs is putting out more for several heroes and villains.

(Photo: Primaniacs)

According to the brand, a total of seven perfumes are being released soon, and they are based on the following characters: Genya, Kanao, Muzan Kibutsuji, Akaza, Enmu, Daki, and Gyutaro. You can see this line features a few scents based on the anime's demons, so if you really want to smell like an Upper Moon, your chance has come.

As for what the Demon Slayer scents smell like, Genya's perfume has notes of leafy greens and clove to suit his sharp temperament. Kanao has a gentler scent including lilac and irises. Muzan's dark fragrance includes everything from sandalwood to amber. Enmu and Akaza also have fragrances that are described as dark and musky. Daki's scent also includes musk but masks its darkness with freesia and vanilla. And of course, Gyutaro's perfume is a foggy mix of cedarwood, sage, and bergamot to start.

These perfumes will go on sale in Japan on June 30, and Demon Slayer fans are already clamoring to get scents for their favorite characters. Primaniacs has also done perfumes for Attack on Titan and One Piece in the past. And as shows like Jujutsu Kaisen grow bigger, we can only hope the brand comes out with scents for our favorite sorcerers.

Would you be willing to test out any of these anime-inspired scents? Which other series need their own perfume line? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – SoraNews24