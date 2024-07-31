Demon Slayer Expands Universal Studios Deal With New Rides, Snacks

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba isn’t called one of the biggest anime series for no reason. From its historic box-office hauls to its TV ratings, the IP is at the top of its game. For some years now, Demon Slayer has even worked with Universal Studios to bring the Taisho era to its theme parks, and a new report has confirmed that deal is expanding.

So if you have any plans to hit up Osaka, you will want to hit up Universal Studios Japan. Demon Slayer is bringing new attractions to the park including two rides and some special menu items.

According to Universal Studios Japan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba XR Ride Dash Through Swordsmith Village is in the works. The attraction is a VR roller coaster that features the events from Demon Slayer‘s Swordsmith Village arc. This new ride will replace the Mugen Train ride that has been at Universal Studios Japan for some time now. So as you can imagine, this update has been much anticipated.

Beyond this VR coaster, the theme park is giving a Demon Slayer makeover to Hollywood Dream: The Ride. The flagship roller coaster will sub out its music with narration from the Hashira Training arc. So if you want to tackle a roller coaster with Sanemi on hand, you will get the chance to soon enough.

From new park decor to gift shop goodies, Demon Slayer is overhauling its place at Universal Studios Japan. This also includes food at the Swordsmith Village Hyottoko-tei will open. Park guests will be able to sample favorite foods from the Swordsmith Village, so fans won’t want to miss out on the menu.

Universal Studios Japan just opened this new Demon Slayer expansion, and it will run through January 5. If you want to check out more about the series, you can find the anime streaming on Netflix as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Demon Slayer below:

“In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life.”

