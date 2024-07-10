Demon Slayer Began Work on Hashira Training Arc Way Before We Knew

Demon Slayer’s fourth season has ended with a bang. Quickly following the conclusion of the Hashira Training Arc, Ufotable confirmed that the series would continue via three theatrical films that will cover the battles taking place in the Infinity Castle Arc. It’s no secret that a great anime takes time to create as it takes a lot of moving pieces to forge a story, especially one as dynamic as Tanjiro’s. In the upcoming Blu-Ray for the fourth season, Demon Slayer revealed that the Hashira Training Arc’s anime adaptation has been in the works for longer than you might expect.

Demon Slayer’s fourth season didn’t see Tanjiro taking on demons, for the most part, but rather, had the anime protagonist focusing on his skills by learning from the Hashira. Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu went through hell and back to make sure that their skills were at their highest level, which makes sense considering the challenges that are lying in wait. The Demon Lord Muzan is vying to take Nezuko to help him in his quest to survive in the sun, as the Swordsmith Village Arc changed the game. When the latest season ends, Tanjiro and the Hashira find themselves trapped in the Infinity Castle and will have some of their biggest battles taking place in the movie.

Teaser for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer’s Hashira Beginnings

In the upcoming Demon Slayer Season Four Blu-Ray Set, it is revealed that the anime season first began production in 2022. This means that it was being worked on while the second season was still airing. The first episode storyboard draft was updated on April 16, 2022 and dubbing began later that year on June 2. While the Infinity Castle films have yet to reveal their release dates, this previous schedule hints to the idea that anime fans might not be waiting as long as they might think.

Demon Slayer’s original story that took place in the manga ended in 2020, meaning that the anime has taken some time in playing catch-up with Tanjiro’s story. Unfortunately, creator Koyoharu Gotouge hasn’t confirmed that a season and/or spin-off is on the way so you might want to prepare to say goodbye to Tanjiro and his friends forever when it comes to the anime and the upcoming film trilogy.

