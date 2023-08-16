Demon Slayer Cosplay Shoots Far With Genya

Demon Slayer Season 3 reintroduced fans to Genya Shinazugawa long after his initial run in with Tanjiro Kamado back in the first season, and one awesome cosplay is helping to showcase Genya's shooting prowess! Demon Slayer Season 3 took on the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and as a result brought back some major fighters that haven't been seen since the first season of the series. It was here that fans saw what these fighters were capable of in a fight for the first real time, and Genya surprised fans with his abilities.

Demon Slayer revealed that Genya not only used a shotgun and fought differently than Tanjiro and the others, but also had access to a full demonic transformation that allowed him to temporarily take on a demon's level of strength and healing abilities when he devour some of their flesh. Genya made such a massive impact with Demon Slayer fans as a result, now they're waiting to see when he comes back to the anime. Until then, Genya's showing off once more thanks to an awesome cosplay from artist natylikespizza on TikTok. Check it out:

How to Catch Up for Demon Slayer Season 4

Now is just the right time to catch up to speed with everything that has happened in the Demon Slayer anime so far. Demon Slayer Season 4 is now in the works for a release in the near future, and has been announced to adapt the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. There has yet to be a release window or date announced for the next season of the anime as of this writing, however, but it will feature a returning staff and cast from the previous anime releases. You can find the first three seasons of the Demon Slayer TV anime and Mugen Train Arc movie now streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to do so.

If you're jumping into the franchise for the first time, Crunchyroll teases the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

What did you think of Genya's debut in Demon Slayer Season 3? What do you hope to see from him next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Demon Slayer in the comments!