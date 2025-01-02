Demon Slayer Reveals a Big Surprise for Collectors (But There’s a Catch)

Demon Slayer is preparing to hit the silver screen once again with the final fight featuring Tanjiro and his fellow members of the Demon Slayer Corps. Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle will arrive as a direct result of the season four finale, which saw the demon-slaying heroes bringing the fight to the demon lord Muzan. As Ufotable’s anime adaptation inches closer to its series finale, playing catch-up with the events of the manga, the supernatural shonen franchise has some collectibles for fans that might be worthy of your time.

When it comes to Demon Slayer, each season has had its fair share of action and killer tracks that have made up their soundtrack. While the first season became popular in its own right, it was Demon Slayer: Mugen Train that proved that the anime adaptation was one of the biggest things happening in the shonen world. The first Demon Slayer movie remains the biggest anime movie of all time, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit. While films like Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village and Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training were compilation films, the same won’t be true of the Infinity Castle trilogy. Ufotable is planning to create all new stories based on the events of the manga for these upcoming films, returning to Mugen Train’s roots.

Demon Slayer Soundtracks

If you are looking to own the original soundtracks for Demon Slayer’s Swordsmith Village Arc and the Entertainment District Arc, we have good news for you. Ufotable is offering physical copies of these tracks as compact discs, with the Entertainment District Arc also offering a vinyl set. The catch related to these physical editions is that you’ll need to purchase them through Ufotable directly in Japan but we have you covered. You can check out the details for these soundtracks below.

The Infinity Castle Details

While a specific release date hasn’t been revealed as to when we can expect the first of the three movies, Ufotable announced in December of last year. The first Infinity Castle will arrive in theaters in Japan at some point this year, and thanks to the success that the shonen series has seen, a North American release seems like a sure thing. Every movie in Demon Slayer’s history has made its way to the West and the grand finale for the anime adaptation is sure to do the same.

When it comes to Demon Slayer’s future, creator Koyaharo Gotouge has been tight-lipped regarding the idea of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps making a comeback. The manga itself came to a close in 2020, meaning its been quite some time since we last saw new stories coming from the now legendary manga series. Even if Demon Slayer never creates a sequel series, its legacy will be a part of the anime world for years to come.

