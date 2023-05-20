Demon Slayer Explains What Makes Tanjiro So Dangerous

Demon Slayer Season 3 is heating up the major fights for the Swordsmith Village Arc from the pages of Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series, and the newest episode of Demon Slayer has gotten to the root of what makes Tanjiro such a danger to Muzan Kibutsuji and his Upper Rank forces! Tanjiro and Nezuko have found themselves isolated from their usual helpers, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira, for Demon Slayer Season 3, and this has forced the two of them to do as much as they can together with the returning Genya Shinazugawa in the fight this time around.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has pushed Tanjiro to the brink already as he tried to figure out the secret to the Upper Four Hantengu's Emotion Demons, but it's clear that as the fight rolls on he's quickly getting stronger. As Sekido notes during the fight against Tanjiro, despite the damage Tanjiro has taken already, Tanjiro is only getting faster the more he adjusts to the Upper Rank level of the fight overall. Which means his potential for growth is only getting bigger as well.

(Photo: ufotable)

Demon Slayer: How Is Tanjiro Getting Stronger?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 sees Tanjiro hone in on the real Hantengu after successfully taking out the Emotion Demons in the previous episode, and Sekido notes that Tanjiro is getting even faster as the fight progresses. Mentioning that since the two of them first started fighting, Tanjiro has exceeded all of the reports about him thus far as his speed of reflexes in adaptability in combat is making him even more dangerous with each passing moment. It's something fans have seen in action through the first few arcs already, and now even the demons have taken note.

Fans have watched how Tanjiro struggled to use the Hinokami Kagura to now using a boosted version of it thanks to Nezuko's help in Demon Slayer Season 3. As the fights get even tougher and Tanjiro takes on stronger foes, he's going to continue to grow as well. The other Hashira like Tengen have made note of this in the past, and now that the demons have sensed it, it's a very dangerous path for Tanjiro ahead in many ways from here on out.

