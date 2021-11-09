Demon Slayer Cosplay Introduces Lady Inosuke

Inosuke has become a fan-favorite amongst the community who follow the story of Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer, with the idiosyncratic swordsman sporting a giant boar mask while willing to fight anyone or anything that gets in his path. With the second season giving Inosuke quite the hurdle to overcome, being presented with his number one wish thanks to a dream state placed upon him by the lower-tier demon Enmu, Inosuke will have some even tougher challenges during the Entertainment District Arc and one fan has put a big twist on the hard-headed hero that tails Tanjiro and friends.

Inosuke’s dream during the Mugen Train Arc is certainly one of the most hilarious, with the pig-headed swordsman dreaming that he is the leader of his merry band of Demon Slayer Corps members, who have all been transformed into tinier, far more anthropomorphic versions of themselves. Imagining the Mugen Train as an actual beast that must be slain, Inosuke leads his friends into the charge but manages to free himself from Enmu’s stranglehold. Luckily for Tanjiro, Inosuke seems primed and ready to take the fight directly to the demon who has fused with the train itself and become that much more powerful, seemingly able to regenerate from any deadly blow delivered to him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Bep Cosplays shared this spot-on take on Inosuke, jagged swords and all, just in time for the midst of the Mugen Train Arc which sees the pig-headed brawler throwing his lot in behind his friends at a time where they will definitely need all the help they can get to defeat Enmu and a dire force waiting in the shadows:

While the anime series still has plenty of episodes to go before the second season comes to a close, the manga that the television show uses as its source material has already come to a close. Wrapping the story of Tanjiro and his fellow Demon Slayers, create Koyoharu Gotouge has been tight-lipped as to whether we’ll see this world of the supernatural return. While nothing is set in stone, the wild popularity has us thinking that this definitely isn’t the last time that we’ll see these characters make appearances in the pages of a manga.

What do you think of this new take on one of the biggest characters of Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.