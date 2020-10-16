Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Back Everyone's Favorite "Spider-Mom"

✖

Demon Slayer fans were ecstatic earlier this year when it was announced that the anime series would be returning for a second season later this year, with North American viewers still waiting for the latest first feature-length film, Mugen Train, one fan has traveled back into the past of the first season by bringing back the Spider Clan's mother using some insanely creative Cosplay. Though a release date for a North American release for both the first feature-length film and the second season of the anime has yet to be revealed, it's clear that fans of the franchise are still excited for both.

The Spider Clan themselves was something of a tragic tale, especially when it came to the mother of the clan who was essentially brought in as a patriarch who was being dictated to by her "son". Though she managed to do some truly heinous things as a part of this creepy family, she ultimately fled for her life in a doomed effort to save herself following the atrocities she committed against the Demon Slayer Corps but was struck down by Shinobu Kocho, one of the premier members of the Corps who was a part of the Hashira. Though Demons themselves can definitely be evil in this Shonen franchise, they also can be extremely troubled with complicated backstories of their own.

Instagram Account EZ Cosplay shared this impressive Demon Slayer Cosplay that features the tragic character of "Spider-Mom" who gave quite the headache to Tanjiro and his friends as she hurled the bodies of their fellow demon slayers at them using her webs as puppet strings:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑬𝒛𝒄𝒐𝒔𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒚 𝑪𝒐𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒎𝒆 (@ezcosplay)

Last week, Demon Slayer announced that fans will have the opportunity to purchase a complete box set of the manga, telling the story of Tanjiro and his friends from start to finish later this year, including the terrifying battle against the Spider Clan that was gorgeously recreated in the episodes of the anime.

What do you think of this gorgeous cosplay that brings back the tragic demon that made an impression on fans in Demon Slayer's first season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.