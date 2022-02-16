Demon Slayer Cosplay Takes Tengen Uzui and His Wives On a Date

Demon Slayer‘s second season has come to a close, with Tanjiro and his friends netting a major victory thanks to the major assist from the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui and his three shinobi wives. With Daki and Gyutaro being decapitated, the Entertainment District can breathe a little bit easier as they move toward picking up the pieces from this colossal battle. Now, a quartet of cosplayers has given new life to the Sound Hashira and his shinobi wives, proving that the Entetainment District Arc has left quite the impression on anime fans.

Tengen himself remains a Hashira, one of the highest-ranking swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, though his personality and powers were far different than the Hashira that was introduced during the Mugen Train Arc. The Flame Hashira Rengoku was always in a positive mood, mostly chowing down on food when he isn’t brandishing his sword, but had a temperament that was far different than Tengen’s. Needless to say, Uzui has grown a great deal in a short amount of time working alongside Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko, though his time as a combatant might have come to an end.

The Instagram Account Afro Anime Entertainment shared this new take on Tengen Uzui and his wives, with the quartet of Cosplayers taking the opportunity to pose for pictures that recreate some of the now-classic shots that have been a part of Demon Slayer’s second season:

Makio, Suma, and Hinatsuru, the wives of Tengen Uzui, have far different personalities from one another, though they are trained shinobi who assisted their husband during the fight against the top demons within the Entertainment District Arc. Following the season two finale, the animation studio responsible for the popular anime adaptation wasted little time in revealing that the third season of Demon Slayer was currently in production. Set to adapt the story of the Swordsmith Village, Ufotable didn’t reveal when fans can expect the third season to arrive, but many cannot wait to once again dive into the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.

What do you think of this fresh take on Tengen and his three wives?