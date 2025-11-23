Demon Slayer Creator Returns With Special Surprise to Celebrate Infinity Castle Takeover

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been absolutely taking over theaters ever since it made its debut in Japan earlier this Summer, and the creator behind it all has returned with a special surprise for fans to help celebrate how far the new movie has come so far. Demon Slayer has been an absolute monster since it made its debut this Summer, and it’s going to be sticking around in theaters as it continues to make its way through more international territories through the rest of the year. Which means that hype train isn’t going to be stopping anytime soon.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been one of the biggest box office successes of the year, and is potentially going to reach the one billion USD mark before it’s all said and done if it keeps up having a great run in China. With the film still finding new life even after all this time, the original creator behind it all has come back to help celebrate. Sharing a special new illustration of Shinobu Kocho with fans, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba creator Koyoharu Gotoge thanks fans for all of the film’s success so far. Check it out below as shared by its official social media.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Continues to Dominate

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has a pretty big role for Shinobu as it kicks off the trilogy, so this new look at the Hashira from the creator is certainly welcome. It’s a role for the fan-favorite that not many fans had liked from the film itself, but it’s a necessary one for the rest of the trilogy moving forward. But as for the trilogy’s future, it’s likely going to go on to have just as big of a run through theaters as this first film did considering what’s supposed to come next.

The success of the first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has made it one of the standouts of the box office year overall. With an impressive $730 million USD worldwide following its opening weekend in China, the film has continued to reach wild new heights even after several months in theaters. And for fans hitting theaters in Japan, they will be able to get this special sketch as a gift for attending and that just helps grease the wheels even more for those fans in the region wondering if they should go see it again.

What’s Next for Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle‘s success in theaters this year has been a marvel to see especially because it’s only the first in a planned trilogy of films. That success is a bit of a double edged sword, however, as a release window or date has yet to be announced for the final two films in the trilogy. With this first film hanging in theaters until the end of the year (and potentially beyond), it’s not going to rush to home media or a streaming release anytime soon either.

This also means that there’s no rush to update fans on its future films either. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is a hit because of how good it all looks in motion, and the team behind it needs as much time as possible to make it all happen. There might be a long wait in between each of the films, but if they all take over the world like this, then that wait might not feel so bad in the long run.

