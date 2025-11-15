New Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trailer Highlights Shinobu’s Last Stand

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is working its way through theaters around the world for the rest of the year (and won’t be releasing onto digital or streaming services anytime soon), and fans have gotten a new look at Shinobu Kocho’s final battle. The first film in this new trilogy is taking on the titular Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga, and it has been one of the most successful anime film releases of the last few years. Taking on the final battles against the demons, Tanjiro Kamado and the others are now in the fight of their lives.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has a lot to celebrate as the film begins its box office run through China (and potentially is going to reach a massive new sales milestone as a result), and has been steadily releasing special trailers highlighting all of the main fights that fans see in action. This includes the Insect Hashira Shinobu, and her fight against the Upper Rank Two Doman, and you can check out the new trailer below that includes some special moments that haven’t been shown off before.

What’s Going on With Shinobu in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle begins the massive final trilogy showing off the final fights against the demons, and Shinobu is one of the key fights that fans see in action with this first film. Doma and the final Upper Ranks are making sure to eliminate each of the Hashira, and that means the stakes for these final fights are higher than they ever have been before. And with this being the final slate of battles, it’s not guaranteed that everyone will come back.

Shinobu’s fate in the film is one of the big questions fans had leading into the new film as while others like Tanjiro and Giyu Tomioka were able to take on Akaza as a duo (and thus leveling the playing field as much as they could), Shinobu is clearly taking Doma on alone. Given that he’s also one of the strongest demons in Muzan Kibutsuji’s arsenal, and Shinobu isn’t necessarily the strongest Hashira, this fight has a lot of fans on the edge of their seats as to how it all might turn out when it’s over.

When Is Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Going to Be Streaming?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle confirmed it’s going to be exclusive to theaters through the rest of the year, and that means it’s not going to get a digital or streaming release anytime soon. The film has also yet to reveal its potential home media release in Japan, and that’s going to be long before it gets a physical release in other territories either. But as we wait for the first film to make its way out of theaters, we’re also waiting to find out what’s going on with the next two films in the trilogy.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has yet to announce when the second of the trilogy’s films will make its debut, and it’s likely not going to reveal any updates until sometime next year when the first film wraps up its own run. Considering that it’s going to show off more of these final fights between the demons and the surviving Hashira, fans are definitely wanting to find out more as soon as possible.

