Demon Slayer English Cast Reacts to New Roles

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has become one of the most popular action series of the year thus far, and has steadily been taking over Japan over the last few months. The series is quickly becoming even more recognizable around the world, and it’s sure to get even bigger when the series finally makes its debut as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Demon Slayer will be premiering on Toonami this Saturday, October 12th, and this also means fans will finally see the English dub of the series as well.

With the premiere of the English dub imminent, Aniplex revealed the English dub cast behind the series, and each of the members took to Twitter to celebrate the announcement in their own way. Zach Aguilar, the voice behind Tanjiro, shared his excitement for the series’ debut following the announcement:

Incredibly honored by this – I’m voicing Tanjiro for the English dub of Demon Slayer! Being a huge fan of the show, I’m so excited to have been able to work on this with the team at @aniplexUSA and @BangZoom. Thank you to everyone for your support! pic.twitter.com/DnuXyhJ0rE — Zach Aguilar (@airzach) October 9, 2019

Aleks Le hilariously noted just how much yelling he’s about to do for the English dub of Zenitsu:

EEEEEEEEHHHHH!?!?!? I’M THE ENGLISH VOICE OF ZENITSU AGATSUMA IN #DEMONSLAYER!!! AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA Taaᵃnⁿjᶦiʳᵒoᵒoᵒo 😭 Thank you to the team at @aniplexUSA and @BangZoom for this amazing opportunity🎉⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GPQMFgSknZ — Aleks Le⚡ (@AleksLeVO) October 9, 2019

Bryce Papenbrook’s celebration of Inosuke is hilariously blunt and perfect:

Abby Trott’s reaction to announcement plays at just how much she’ll be able to “enunciate” with Nezuko:

And Brook Chalmers is honored to bring like to Urokodaki:

Meow…Cat’s outta the bag! Have been so giddy and excited for this to get announced and here we are! So proud and honored to play Urokodaki. Thank you so much @mummynyan @aniplexUSA for the opportunity and @staleybud for the amazing direction! Congrats to this amazing cast! https://t.co/JiIqTCl1WE — Brook Chalmers (@brookchalmersvo) October 9, 2019

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself to get a handle on the series before its English dub premiere, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. It’s the perfect time to start up the series from the very beginning as it will soon be making its English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Not only that, but the series will soon be debuting a new feature length film adapting the mysterious Demon Train arc of the series.