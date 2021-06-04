Demon Slayer Fan-Animation Brings Kanao's Biggest Fight to Life

Demon Slayer's first feature-length film is continuing to break records around the world in theaters, and with the second season set to arrive later this year, fans are already beginning to wonder what the final battles of the series might look like produced by Ufotable, with Kanao's battle against Doma being explored in a new fan video. Kanao herself was first introduced as the adopted sister of Shinobu, the Butterfly Hashira who took a shine to Tanjiro and his friends following their battle against the Spider Clan in the final episodes of the first season of Demon Slayer's anime.

The battle between Kanao and Doma takes place during the "Infinity Castle Arc, " which is one of the final arcs of the series that has already come to a close in Demon Slayer's manga pages. While this battle most likely won't take place during the second season, the "Entertainment District Arc" which is set to be adapted in the upcoming episodes will have plenty of hard-hitting actions for fans who have been following Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu since the beginning of the Shonen series. With Demon Slayer shattering records in the movie theater, on the small screen, and in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, the finale of the anime will definitely have plenty in store for fans.

(Photo: Ufotable )

Many anime movies take the opportunity to tell stories outside of the continuity of the main series, but Demon Slayer's Mugen Train is a story that immediately follows the conclusion of the first season and is necessary viewing for those who want to be caught up on the events of the Demon Slayer Corps before the arrival of the second season. Needless to say, Tanjiro and his friends are in a very different spot at the end of their first movie than before.

While creator Koyoharu Gotouge hasn't expressed interest in diving back into the world of Demon Slayer following the series' conclusion, there are plenty of fans who have their fingers crossed that a proper sequel or spin-off will further explore the world of Tanjiro and his fellow monster hunters. With the first movie's success, it will be interesting to see what other arcs are brought to the silver screen.

What battle from Demon Slayer are you most looking forward to seeing brought into the world of animation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.