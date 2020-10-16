Bloody Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Rengoku's Big Movie Fight

✖

One bloody Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay highlights Kyojuro Rengoku's big fight in the Mugen Train movie! Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is on such a dominating run through the box office since its release in Japan last Fall that it will soon become the highest-grossing film of 2020 overall. Much of this success is due to the anime's first season, and a lot of that success is due to the central new addition to the fight with Kyojuro Rengoku. He might have been seen in the anime prior, but this was our first look at the Hashira in action.

Mugen Train saw Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu support the Flame Hashira on his big mission to investigate the titular train, but the pivotal moment of the film is when Rengoku faces off against the first Upper Moon that we actually see in action. This pivotal fight pushed Rengoku to his bloody limits, and it's this intense look for the fighter that comes through especially well with this awesome cosplay from artist @Natylikespizza on Instagram! There's a bloodless version too, of course. Check it out below:

Rengoku's fight was indeed one of the major highlights of the film, and thankfully there might still be a chance to check out Mugen Train in theaters. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is still screening in theaters for not too much longer with an English subbed and dubbed release in the United States. The film's digital release is set for later this month as well, so there is at least a way to guarantee to check it out before the new season hits this Fall. You can check out ComicBook.com's full review of the film here!

Aniplex of America officially describes Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train film as such, "Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

What did you think of Rengoku's big fight in Demon Slayer's big movie? How did you like the movie overall? Let us know your thoughts about Rengoku and everything Demon Slayer in the comments!