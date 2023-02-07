Demon Slayer Celebrates Giyu's Birthday With Special Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has gone all out for Giyu Tomioka's birthday with a cool new trailer showing off some of the Water Hashira's best moments! Tomioka was one of the very first characters we were introduced to in Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, so it's no surprise that he still ranks highly on many fans' lists of fan favorite characters. This is quite a feat as well as we have yet to actually see much of his ability in action in comparison to some of the other Hashira that have been involved in the fights since.

Demon Slayer's manga run might have come to an end some time ago, but the fervor for the franchise is only increasing as the third season of the anime gears up for its release later this Spring. This new season won't be featuring much of Tomioka as there are two other main Hashira that will be joining the center stage of the fight in his stead. But fans will still be able to celebrate him thanks to a special new promo for Tomioka's birthday on February 8th! Check it out below:

What to Expect for Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer's third season will be premiering some time this April as part of the very jam packed Spring 2023 anime schedule. Adapting the Swordsmith Village arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's manga, this new arc takes place after the events of the Entertainment District arc and kicks the fights up a notch. The series will be introducing the final members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks, and they will be taking action as the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, will be joining the fights this time around.

The opening theme for the new season is titled "Kizuna no Kiseki," as performed by Man With A Mission and Milet, and new additions to the cast include the likes of Ryotaro Okiayu as Kokushibo, Mamoru Miyano as Doma, Toshio Furukawa as Hantengu, and Kosuke Toriumi as Gyokko. If you wanted to catch up with the first two seasons of the anime and Mugen Train feature film release, you can now stream the anime franchise with Crunchyroll to get ready for the third season.

Where does Giyu Tomioka rank among your favorite Hashira? What are you hoping to see from him next in Demon Slayer's anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!