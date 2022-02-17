Demon Slayer Confirms Release of the Entertainment District Arc’s Dub

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of those series you cannot help but fall into. The show is the biggest thing in anime, after all. Not long ago, Demon Slayer swept fans away with its second season, and it turns out dub fans will get to binge the whole series soon. After all, the English dub of the Entertainment District arc is coming, and fans will be able to binge it via Funimation or Crunchyroll.

The update comes from Demon Slayer‘s official Twitter. It was there fans were told the final arc of season two is ready to debut its English dub, so you can mark Saturday on your calendars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DemonSlayerUSA/status/1494340866256908288?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

According to the report, the Entertainment District arc will make its debut on February 20th on Funimation. The dub’s main cast is returning courtesy of Zach Aguilar, Abby Trott, Bryce Papenbrook, and Aleks Le. The team will be joined by Ray Chase this season as the actor was cast as Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira at the center of this new arc.

Now, if you are curious about the first part of Demon Slayer season two, those episodes are already available to stream dubbed. Funimation put up its dub of the Mugen Train arc some weeks ago, and of course, the story was broken down ahead of season two. Demon Slayer broke box office records globally with its Mugen Train film, so season two did a short recap for fans. Now, it is time for the Entertainment District arc to shine, and you can see a little tease of the dub above!

What do you make of this new announcement? Will you be checking out these Demon Slayer dubbed episodes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.