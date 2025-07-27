Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Leaks Spark Outrage Among Fans as Ufotable Takes Legal Action

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle hit the Japanese theaters on July 18th, 2025, continuing the final showdown against the demons. Tanjiro and the other Demon Slayers are forcefully pulled inside the Infinity Castle, where the Upper Rank demons await them. Because of its massive global popularity, Demon Slayer often faces the serious issue of leaked anime images, clips, or sometimes the entire film, before the official release. While the latest Infinity Castle film has been released in Japan, global fans still have to wait a few more weeks before watching it in the theaters. Anime films often take a few months or even longer to be distributed globally, so this is nothing out of the ordinary. However, the gap between the Japanese and international release dates also allows leakers to distribute the clips that are secretly recorded on social media platforms.

Whether it’s anime or manga, leaks get a lot of attention on social media despite being frowned upon. These acts violate copyright infringement, and worst of all, they often reach a wider audience. The anime producers and studios are way stricter than the manga publishers, and they don’t intend to stay quiet after they noticed certain accounts sharing leaked clips from the film. While the official X handle of Demon Slayer hasn’t revealed the account IDs, they have broken their silence on the matter. Upon discovering that the film was secretly recorded by viewers, fans also expressed their dissatisfaction towards such acts.

Demon Slayer Official Account Confirms Taking Action Against Leakers

On July 25th, the official account shared a long message about the ongoing situation with a caption, “Pirated footage of the movie *Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Arc, Chapter One: Akaza’s Return* can be found on the internet. Filming movies in theaters without permission is a crime.

The caption continued, “We intend to take strict measures, including criminal prosecution, against egregious copyright violations. We will continue to take appropriate actions so that you can enjoy *Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba* in theaters.”

Fans supported the studio and even asked others to report the leakers by sharing their IDs. @NS12756917 writes, “Good work today. I know the response might be tough, but please keep it up. I think this person is also uploading illegally.”

Image courtesy of Ufotable

@JxLnf2 shared the increasing amount of viewers watching the leaks, “I thought it’d be trending, and when I searched, it’s totally blowing up. Can’t install the app on iPhone, so I can’t see it, but it feels endless.

There are also cases where even reporting the leakers may not lead to anything. @ta_tor8 shares, “Just between us, even if you report it, it says there’s no problem, so it’s kind of a letdown.”

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will hit the U.S theaters on September 12th, 2025. According to the official English account of the anime, the tickets in North America will go on sale starting August 15th, 2025. You can catch up to the previous seasons as well as the Infinity Train film on Crunchyroll.

H/T: @kimetsu_off and @DemonSlayerUSA on X