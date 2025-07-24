12 Best Anime to Watch if You Like Demon Slayer

Most long-time anime fans will be more than familiar with Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba). The story follows siblings Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado against the backdrop of Japan during the historical Taisho period. In this world, demons exist and prey on vulnerable humans. When their family is killed by a demon, Nezuko is turned into one of the violent beasts, prompting Tanjiro to start his journey towards becoming a demon slayer and to cure his sister of her demonic affliction. Demon Slayer blends elements of dark fantasy, historical drama, and martial arts to create a compelling narrative that audiences are entranced by.

Premiering in 2001, Demon Slayer has now accumulated four seasons and a series of theatrical movie releases, adapting important manga arcs to the screen. As the beloved show comes closer to an end, many fans are already looking for the next big thing to invest their time in. And while there are quite a few new anime showing plenty of potential, it’s important to note that there are even more older shows that encompass so many of the traits fans loved about Demon Slayer: sympathetic villains, a bonded main team, gorgeous animation, and epic fights. So, without further ado, here’s a list of 12 anime you might want to give a try if you like Demon Slayer.

1) Claymore

Courtesy of Madhouse

Claymore is categorized as a dark fantasy anime, first debuting in 2007 with a single season. The story is set on an island where shape-shifting monsters (Yoma) feed on the human population. To combat the Yoma, an organization creates Claymores— elite, human-Yoma hybrids that appear as young women with extreme strength, durability, and shape-shifting abilities. Claymores are assigned districts on the island to protect, ranked by strength, and are tasked with beating back the threat against the population.

The anime chooses to follow multiple story arcs, introducing a wide cast of characters, including the main protagonist, Clare. Claymore delves into themes of corruption, humanity, and revenge cycles while presenting gorgeous fight sequences in stylistic animation. It begs the question: when a person is treated as a weapon, how can they keep their humanity intact?

2) Blue Exorcist

Courtesy Of A-1 Pictures/Shueisha

Blue Exorcist is a dark fantasy series with elements of horror and action entwined in the plot. In the show, two different worlds exist: Assiah, where humans reside, and Gehenna, a land ruled by demons. These demons are beaten back by exorcists from the human realm, an organization that has existed to preserve humanity for thousands of years.

The anime follows twin brothers, Rin and Yukio, raised by an experienced exorcist who has kept a secret from them both— they are the sons of Satan. When tragedy strikes, Rin awakens latent demonic powers that allow him to partially transform into a demon and manipulate blue flame. Rin decides to enroll in True Cross Academy, a school designed to train exorcists and prepare them for battles against the demonic threats. Themes that are big in this anime are identity, good vs. evil, and the burden of heritage. Blue Exorcist currently has five seasons available to watch.

3) Bleach

Courtesy Of Pierrot

If you know anime, then chances are you’ve watched, or at least heard of, Bleach. The anime is classified by the fantasy, action, and supernatural genres blended together. It began airing in 2004 and quickly became considered a classic among fans, with a total of 16 seasons. Bleach is known for its fight scenes, character design, and fast-paced action. Of course, if you adore this Big Three shonen classic, you’ll be astounded by Pierrot’s animation for the acclaimed sequel series, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, a seasonal anime surely fitting the quality standards elevated by Demon Slayer.

The series follows Ichiko Kurusaki, a high school student who takes on the responsibility of a Soul Reaper after his life is saved by one of the shinigami. Soul Reapers have the specific task of guarding the soul cycle after death, fighting evil spirits to protect lost souls as they’re guided to the afterlife. It’s not long after awakening his abilities that Ichigo discovers corruption deep within Soul Society, a threat that could topple the balance between life and death.

4) Soul Eater

Courtesy Of Bones

Soul Eater has one of the most controversial anime adaptations to date, for one overarching reason: the manga was not close to being complete when the anime wrapped up, prompting a deviation from the plot. With that said, the 51-episode show has a strong premise and beginning that earned it a place on this list. Soul Eater is a dark fantasy show with comedic aspects that make it a fast watch. It ties together themes of teamwork, self-discovery, and the danger of hubris while drawing audiences in with an awesome cast of diverse characters.

In the Soul Eater universe, there are two types of gifted individuals: those who can turn into supernatural weapons, and Meisters, the ones who wield the weapons. Our main character is Maka Albarn, a Meister bonded to Soul “Eater” Evans, a scythe-style weapon. Both students attend Death Weapon Meister Academy, a school located in fictional Death City, Nevada, with the sole purpose of training meisters and weapons to perfect their craft. When an old evil stirs, Maka and her friends must band together to fight for the safety of Meister society as they know it.

5) Basilisk

Courtesy Of GONZO

Basilisk is easily one of the most underrated picks on this list. The anime debuted in 2005, with a single 24-episode season. Basilisk can be described as a mixture of dark fantasy, historical drama, and action. It utilizes themes such as revenge, tragic love, and generational conflict while taking advantage of captivating martial arts fight scenes and a stunning art style. Fans might describe the show as Romeo & Juliet in historic Japan, plus a bloody clan feud that leads to ninja art battles.

Set in Edo-period Japan, Basilisk revolves around an old pact made between two rival ninja clans, calling for a ceasefire of bloodshed under the old shogun. Political tension has started to rise as the current shogun’s line of succession is called into question, with the shogunate at war, supporting different heirs. To solve the conflict, the shogun announces that both sides of the rival clans will send ten of their best men to support one heir, respectively, in a gruesome battle to the death.

6) Devilman Crybaby

Courtesy of Netflix

If you’re looking for a quick watch with insane payoff, Devilman Crybaby might just be the show for you. Devilman Crybaby is a miniseries that debuted in 2018 with 10 episodes. The anime contains elements of dark fantasy, action, and the supernatural with touches of the classic superhero origin story. Throughout its run, the anime asks audiences to reflect on the dual nature of humanity and how good and evil can coexist within one person at the same time.

In the show, Akira Fudo is a high school student with average problems; that’s until his best friend Ryo informs him that during an expedition to the rain forest, he discovered the existence of demons on Earth. While trying to help Ryo prove the existence of humans to the world, Akira merges with a powerful demon and becomes a Devilman— someone capable of transforming into a demonic form. Akira uses these newfound powers to fight demons while dealing with the building chaos in a society, learning that they are not alone on Earth.

7) Hunter x Hunter

Courtesy Of Madhouse

Another popular anime on this list is Hunter x Hunter, quickly on its way to becoming a modern classic. Hunter x Hunter started airing back in 2011, and has six seasons, with a total of 148 episodes. The anime can be categorized as an adventure-style show with elements of fantasy incorporated. There’s a strong emphasis on exploring characters who are morally grey, along with subverted tropes that are typical in the shonen genre.

Gon Freecss is the show’s main character, a young boy who decides to pursue becoming a Hunter after learning it’s the path his absent father decided to follow. Hunters are licensed individuals who can locate hidden items, people, and places. Gon’s journey is one of training, self-discovery, and pursuing his overall goal— to one day find his father.

8) Fate/Zero

Courtesy of Ufotable

Fate/Zero is part of the larger Fate universe (including popular series like Fate/Stay Night). The anime is intended to be a prequel to the main timeline in the original series. Released in 2011, it features two seasons with a total of 25 episodes. Fate/Zero is a dark fantasy mixed with action; it’s particularly notable for using historic figures from legend and reality as main characters.

The plot of Fate/Zero revolves around the concept of a battle for the Holy Grail— a mystical item that can grant any single wish. Those involved in this battle summon Servants, legendary warriors who will fight each other in the quest for the Grail. Each faction has differing motives and complicated pasts that make the intertwined web of characters a fascinating watch, especially when you toss in things like serial killers, legendary swords, and sworn rivalries.

9) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Courtesy Of Madhouse

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is a trending anime with a steadily growing fan base. It can be classified as a fantasy adventure show, and currently has a single season with 28 episodes. The series has been praised heavily for its reflective nature, philosophical outlook, and captivating art style. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End explores what happens after the main conflict; what happens to the hero and their loyal friends when the evil is defeated and life goes on?

It should be no surprise that the show follows Frieren, an elven mage who has previously defeated the Demon King with a crew of adventurers. Now, her focus is on traveling the world to pursue more knowledge on magic and the world around her; however, she promises to meet her old group of friends again during the next meteor shower in fifty years. The narrative is shown in flashbacks slotted into the present day, as Frieren reflects on the passing of time and how life changes.

10) Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World

Courtesy Of White Fox

A huge genre in anime is isekai: this typically deals with a person who is reborn or transported to an alternate reality. A standout name in this genre is Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World, a fantasy isekai anime that premiered in 2016. The show is known for strong magical elements and aesthetic art accompanied by undertones of romance. Re: Zero forces the watcher to ponder over free will and choice while maintaining an overall hopeful outlook.

The show begins with Subaru Natsuki being transported without warning into a parallel fantasy world. He quickly learns that this new world has given him a gift— the ability to rewind his death. Subaru decides to use this ability to help protect Emilia, an elven girl destined to become the next queen of the Kingdom of Lugunica. Subaru joins Emilia on her quest to rule, meeting new allies along the way, and juggling the pain of reliving and remembering his deaths despite resurrecting each time.

11) Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

Courtesy Of MAPPA

A part of the Dark Shonen Trio, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku is severely overlooked compared to its more popular counterparts. The anime is a dark fantasy but also contains supernatural elements combined with action. Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku has a single season so far with 13 episodes, and will have a second season released in 2026. Watch the show if you’re interested in body horror, fantastical monsters, historical period influence, and martial arts fight scenes.

The story takes place in Edo-period Japan, and follows Gabimaru the Hollow, a legendary assassin who has been captured and slated for execution. When every attempt to kill Gabimaru fails, he is offered the chance to live and return to his wife by the executioner Sagiri Yamada. The catch is that Gabimaru will be taken to the island, Shinsenkyo, a dangerous island rumored to contain the infamous elixir of life.

12) Dororo

Courtesy Of MAPPA

If there’s a pick on this list that has been criminally underrated among modern anime, it has to be Dororo. The anime has a single season composed of 24 episodes, released back in 2019. It’s considered a historical dark fantasy, with themes of war, generational healing, and loss. Dororo is noted for having fluid storytelling and smooth animation that work to tell the story of rebirth-after-destruction, which it sets out to portray.

During the Muromachi period of historical Japan, a boy’s father sacrifices his organs and limbs to the 12 demon lords for blessings and prosperity. The abandoned boy grows up, named Hyakkimaru by the doctor who takes him in, giving the boy prosthetic limbs to get by in life. Hyakkimaru eventually embarks on a journey to regain his body, meeting a child named Dororo along the way. The two become a duo, fighting demons as they traverse the countryside, on a mission to reclaim Hyakkimaru’s stolen limbs.

Enjoy this list? We’d love to know what other anime you’d add to this collection, and your thoughts on them.