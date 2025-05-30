Demon Slayer’s Movie Hypes Sanemi Return With New Promo

The countdown for the Japanese release date of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle continues to hype our beloved characters. The first part of the trilogy film will hit the Japanese theatres on July 18th, 2025. It’s scheduled to release on September 12th, 2025, in the United States. The film is entirely canon and will pick up the story from the ending of the Hashira Training Arc, where all the Demon Slayer Corps are forced into the Infinity Castle. Not only does the castle fall under Muzan’s domain, but it’s extremely difficult to navigate through it. The Upper Rank Demons are waiting for a chance to strike down the Demon Slayers and completely eradicate the Demon Slayer Corps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film will cover the final arc of the series, featuring some of the most intense fights fans have ever seen. The stakes are higher than ever, especially since it’s the showdown against demons that the Corps was even created for. The official X account of the anime has been sharing countdown posts to promote the upcoming film. This time, the account shares a stunning visual of the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa, one of the best characters in the show.

Ufotable

Sanemi Will Shock Demon Slayer Fans in the Upcoming Films

Sanemi used to be a controversial character since his debut was less than pleasant. His sheer hatred for demons led him to attack a defenseless Nezuko in the Ubuyashiki manor. While the initial storm passed, he continued to maintain his aggressive stance for the majority of the story. However, Genya’s backstory revealed the reason behind his hatred for demons and the fact that he killed his own mother, who had transformed into a demon, to save Genya.

The tragedy of the brothers doesn’t end there as Sanemi leaves to join the Demon Slayer Corps, hoping to never run into Genya again. He would ignore Genya, even after the latter joined the Corps in hopes of making amends with his older brother. Sanemi’s hostility towards Genya is only a facade since there’s a reason he keeps pushing his only family away. Despite the fact that Genya has apologized a number of times for hurting his feelings, the Wind Hashira refuses to budge. The Infinity Castle movie will be a crucial arc for the Shinazugawa brothers, who will come to terms with their true feelings during the battle.

As the Wind Hashira, Sanemi is one of the most powerful characters in the series. However, even he can’t easily defeat the high-ranking members of the Twelve Kizuki. He will have a much bigger role in this arc as compared to the rest of the series, and we will also witness the true extent of his powers. While the manga only unveiled his powers in the Infinity Castle Arc, the anime gave us a glimpse in the Hashira Training Arc when it included scenes from the light novel. However, there’s still a lot more to see from him.

H/T: The Official Demon Slayer Account on X