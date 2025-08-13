Demon Slayer Hypes Infinity Castle Film With Adorable Summer Poster

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle‘s first film was released on July 18th, 2025, in Japan, to impressive fanfare both among fans and in terms of sales. Even almost a month after its release, the film continues to break box office records. The global release dates vary in several countries, but fans in the U.S. will have to wait until September 12th, 2025. It’s only the first part of the Infinity Castle trilogy, and any further information on the second part has yet to be released. The film’s promotions are on the rise, covering almost the entire country, and the studio is coming up with new projects to keep up the hype of the series. One of these projects has taken over Awa, a city located in Tokushima Prefecture. Japan is celebrating its annual Obon festival this month, and the Awa Odori festival is one of the major attractions during this time.

The Obon festival attracts millions of visitors each year with its lively street dances, traditional music, and festive atmosphere. An Infinity Castle float will appear during the festival, and they have also installed a photo spot featuring several original illustrations of Tanjiro Kamado and the other characters. The announcement post by the official Demon Slayer handle on X also shares a new summer visual with Tanjiro and his sister, Nezuko Kamado, highlighting the spirit of the festival. We also see several fan-favorite characters in the back, including all the Hashira, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibira.

The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movies Turn Heads as the Anime Approaches the Finale

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The Hashira Training Arc was only the calm before the storm. After the Swordsmith Village Arc, the Demon Slayers finally found the way to defeat the Upper Moons, but many Corps members were strong enough to reach that level. What follows after that is a brutal training program that puts the Demon Slayers through the wringer. The arc ends on a major cliffhanger after the tragic deaths of Kagaya Ubuyashi, his wife, and their two daughters. The Demon Slayers ambush Muzan Kibutsuji, and Tamayo injects a poison to weaken him.

However, things take a turn for the worse when Nakime, the Biwa demon, summons all the Corps Members to the Infinity Castle, where all the remaining demons and the Upper Moons await them. The initial plan was to get rid of Muzan as quickly as possible so the other demons would die with him. However, now the Demon Slayers will have to fight the overpowered Upper Moons before getting to Muzan again.

Unfortunately, the Infinity Castle is the demons’ domain, and the endless labyrinth is impossible to navigate, leaving the Demon Slayers vulnerable in front of their enemies. The film will be immensely intense and feature some of the best fight sequences in the series. The official trailer teased the match-up between Tanjiro and Giyu Tomioka against Akaza, Shinobu Kocho vs. Doma, and Zenitsu preparing to fight a mysterious demon. Additionally, almost all the major characters in the series will get a chance to shine in the final arc of the series.

