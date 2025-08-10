Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trailer Hypes Its Best Tag Team Yet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has some huge things going down in its new Infinity Castle movie, and a new trailer for the film is hyping fans about the anime’s best tag team yet. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is now working its way through theaters and doing better than ever before with just its first few weeks in Japan, and fans in the rest of the world have been anxious to see the new movie for themselves. As the film gets closer to its international launch, even more is starting to show from the film in the weeks since its Japanese debut.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has dropped a new trailer hyping up the film’s box office run in Japan, and with it has showcased a major tag team between Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka. After crossing paths in the first season of the anime and teasing a major connection between the two through the anime’s run thus far, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has this huge tag team battle on the way as Tanjiro and Giyu take on Akaza in a massive rematch. Check out the new trailer below.

Demon Slayer Hypes Tanjiro and Giyu Team Up

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle adapts the first phase of the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series, and that means Tanjiro and the others will be facing off against the surviving demons under Muzan Kibutsuji’s control. The promotional materials released thus far have been teasing fans about many of the major fights that each of the characters will be taking on in the new movie, but this is the best look at this tag team between Tanjiro and Giyu yet as it’s clear they’re throwing everything they have at Akaza.

“So, I know I can’t tell you what’s going to happen in the movie, but perhaps this visual gave us a few hints,” Tanjiro Kamado voice star Natsuki Hanae teased when Tanjiro and Giyu’s tag team was revealed with a new poster during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 earlier this Summer. “You know, maybe Tanjiro is going to go up against Akaza. I know in Mugen Train, Tanjiro couldn’t do anything, so it’s going to be a spectacle to see how much Tanjiro has grown since the last film.” So we’ll be seeing much stronger versions of this duo in action too.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Come Out in the U.S.?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be making its debut in the United States and Canada on September 12th, and tickets for the film will go on sale beginning August 15th. It will be screening in both Japanese and English dubbed audio, and will also be available in premium and IMAX formats. Although the film has already been released in Japan, Demon Slayer has yet to reveal its release date or windows for the follow up films in the Infinity Castle trilogy as of this time.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is a full trilogy of films taking on the arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga, but the full scope of this trilogy is still unclear. There’s a chance that this trilogy will be how the anime franchise decides to come to an end, but there’s still one final arc that might or might not be tackled when this trilogy is all said and done.