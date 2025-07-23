Demon Slayer Actor Reveals He Took Part in Real Life Hashira Training

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is on its way to becoming the biggest anime movie of all time, with the opening box office weekend in Japan already surpassing its predecessor, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Thanks to the shonen franchise’s recent movie campaign, the actors responsible for the Demon Slayer Corps are hitting the promotional beat to hype Tanjiro’s big finale. With all hands on deck to fight Muzan and his powerful lieutenants, Inosuke will be a key player in the first film of the upcoming trilogy. In a recent interview, Inosuke’s Japanese voice actor, Matsuoka Yoshitsugu, discussed how committed to the role he is, even going through the Hashira Training himself.

One of the most hilarious training moments of Demon Slayer’s fourth season was Inosuke and his fellow swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps undergoing ‘waterfall training.’ During said training, the heroes sat beneath an ice cold waterfall, attempting to see how long they could withstand the extreme environment. In a shocking twist, Matsuoka Yoshitsugu underwent a similar attempt of the training, saying, “I never want to do it again. During the shoot, it was warm at first, but then the sun went down. I remember Shimono-san saying, “Matsuoka, isn’t it a little cold?” while we were moving (laughs). After that, the waterfall was also very cold because the force of the water falling created a wind.”

Inosuke Leaps Into Battle

Hilariously, the training has seemingly sparked an adventurous spirit in Matsuoka, as he wants to try something else that even Inosuke hasn’t attempted, “Skydiving! I think I’ll regret it after I do it, but I have to try it at least once for future reference. Shimono-san said it was OK, and next time I definitely want to take (Hanae) Natsuki with me (laughs).” While we won’t go into any spoilers for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, we’re pretty confident in the idea that we won’t see the pig-headed swordsman taking up skydiving in the film trilogy.

When last we left Inosuke in the Hashira Training Arc, he wasn’t around to confront Muzan with the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps. Not knowing what was transpiring between the demon lord and his allies, Inosuke was still dragged into the Infinity Castle thanks to the stream of portals surrounding the anime heroes. Unlike many other members of the Corps, Inosuke was beyond excited to be dragged into a brand new battle, wearing a big smile as he descended into the hostile environment.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is already in Japanese theaters, but Western fans will have to wait until this fall to see the movie for themselves on the big screen. The first film of the trilogy will hit North America beginning on September 12th, so you might be dodging spoilers for the rest of the summer on social media.

