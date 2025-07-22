Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Reveals Exclusive IMAX Promo Ahead of US Release

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle has been released to Japanese fans, and it’s already kicking up a storm at the box office. The film opened in Japanese theaters on July 18th and has already smashed several box office records. US and Western fans have to wait until later in the year to experience the film, with Infinity Castle broaching US shores on September 12th. As frustrating as the lack of a simultaneous release is for fans, it will be worth the wait when we can see Tanjiro on the big screen, and in IMAX no less. In the build-up to the film’s IMAX release, a brand new poster has been revealed showcasing Tanjiro’s tough battle in the Infinity Castle.

Demon Slayer is based on the best-selling manga by Koyoharu Gotouge. The series was first serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016, and came to an end in May 2020. Anime fans are now preparing to say goodbye to Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Nezuko as Demon Slayer enters its final arcs with the first Infinity Castle movie. Two more films will be released after this year’s Infinity Castle, and they’re all expected to drop in theaters in stunning IMAX, just like the current movie.

Demon Slayer Hypes Infinity Castle With a New IMAX Poster

Image courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer has a special treat for Western fans when Infinity Castle hits theaters this September. Alongside the standard screenings, fans can also experience Tanjiro’s next big battle in premium large formats and IMAX. The latest promo for the movie commemorates the latter format, with a new look at Tanjiro and Giyu Tomioka in action.

In the new poster, Tanjiro and Giyu are floating through the Infinity Castle as they both use Water Breathing techniques to fight through Muzen’s army of demons. While the breathing effects might not be visible to those in the world of Demon Slayer, we at home still get to enjoy them, and the poster teases the gorgeous visuals of Ufotable’s new movie, which is soon headed to the big screen.

Infinity Castle Continues to Demon Slayer’s Box Office Domination

It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that Infinity Castle is dominating the box office. Mugen Train, released in 2022, is the highest-grossing Japanese movie of all time. But Infinity Castle is hot on its heels following its opening weekend in Japan.

Infinity Castle has already broken three of Mugen Train‘s box office records, including the highest single-day attendance and gross, and the best opening weekend. Many are expecting Infinity Castle to breeze past Mugen Train‘s $500 million gross once it is released to the rest of the world this Fall.

