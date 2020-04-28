Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Releases Official Zoom Backgrounds
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular manga and anime franchises running today, and it's continuing to be a source of great escape for fans during the unfortunate events of the novel coronavirus. One impact of the social distancing and quarantine practices has been the shift to digital meeting places like Zoom, and anime fans have taken full advantage of its capabilities to alter the background when meeting with friends. Now ufotable has gotten in on the fun with a series of official backgrounds from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.
Several anime have gotten into the fun as of late as a way to help fans out in this trouble time, and this includes official backgrounds released from Adult Swim, Pokemon and more! As virtual meetings continue to become the norm over the next few months, these backgrounds will be a great way to customize your meeting space and show off your anime love at the same time!
Read on to see the official wallpapers and backgrounds ufotable has released for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Let us know your favorites in the comments! What backgrounds are you using for your Zoom get togethers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!
Sit in With an Intense Hashira Meeting!
#お家で鬼殺隊
TVアニメ「鬼滅の刃」壁紙を無料プレゼント！
作中に入り込めるような壁紙をプレゼントします。画像をダウンロードして、テレワークやWebミーティング、ご友人達とのビデオ通話の背景としてお楽しみください。
ご紹介①
鬼殺隊本部 夜
特設サイトにて▽https://t.co/ohQIZzZ8jv pic.twitter.com/7KmtVVsMyG— ufotable (@ufotable) April 28, 2020
Remember This Intense Stand Off?
#お家で鬼殺隊
TVアニメ「鬼滅の刃」壁紙を無料プレゼント！
本編より―画像をダウンロードして、テレワークやWebミーティング、ご友人達とのビデオ通話の背景としてお楽しみください。
ご紹介②
鬼殺隊本部 昼
お館様と共に
特設サイトにて配布中▽https://t.co/ohQIZzZ8jv pic.twitter.com/26qsYZ2Dcg— ufotable (@ufotable) April 28, 2020
Now You Can Go into One of the Most Gorgeous Places in the Anime!
#お家で鬼殺隊
TVアニメ「鬼滅の刃」壁紙を無料プレゼント！
ご自宅でのお時間の彩りとなれば幸いです。
ご紹介③
藤襲山
最終選別、炭治郎の歩いた道より―
特設サイトにて配布中です▽https://t.co/ohQIZzZ8jv pic.twitter.com/a8FqgbYgaT— ufotable (@ufotable) April 28, 2020
This Brings Back Some Rough Memories...
#お家で鬼殺隊
TVアニメ「鬼滅の刃」壁紙を無料プレゼント！
改め、作中に入り込めるような壁紙をプレゼントします。画像をダウンロードして、テレワークやWebミーティング、ご友人達とのビデオ通話の背景としてお楽しみください。
ご紹介④
狭霧山
特設サイトにて配布中▽https://t.co/aEnspkprGu pic.twitter.com/o7iwLTDcHW— ufotable (@ufotable) April 28, 2020
Maybe You Won't Want to Be There Though...
#お家で鬼殺隊
TVアニメ「鬼滅の刃」壁紙を無料プレゼント！
ご紹介⑤
無限城のワンシーンもご用意。
主要なチャットツールにてバーチャル背景としてご利用いただけます。お楽しみいただければ幸いです。
特設サイトにて配布中▽https://t.co/aEnspkprGu#バーチャル背景 pic.twitter.com/WjMxkxTrEY— ufotable (@ufotable) April 28, 2020
This One is Perfect for School!
#お家で鬼殺隊
「鬼滅の刃」壁紙を無料プレゼント！
ご紹介⑥
キメツ学園
主要なチャットツールにてバーチャル背景としてご利用いただけます。お楽しみいただければ幸いです。
「ご使用にあたってのお願い」もお読みください。よろしくお願いいたします。https://t.co/aEnspkprGu#バーチャル背景 pic.twitter.com/9K7247sXYg— ufotable (@ufotable) April 28, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.