Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Releases Official Zoom Backgrounds

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular manga and anime franchises running today, and it's continuing to be a source of great escape for fans during the unfortunate events of the novel coronavirus. One impact of the social distancing and quarantine practices has been the shift to digital meeting places like Zoom, and anime fans have taken full advantage of its capabilities to alter the background when meeting with friends. Now ufotable has gotten in on the fun with a series of official backgrounds from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Several anime have gotten into the fun as of late as a way to help fans out in this trouble time, and this includes official backgrounds released from Adult Swim, Pokemon and more! As virtual meetings continue to become the norm over the next few months, these backgrounds will be a great way to customize your meeting space and show off your anime love at the same time!

Read on to see the official wallpapers and backgrounds ufotable has released for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.