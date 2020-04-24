Pokemon Releases Official Zoom Video Backgrounds

✖

In this time of the coronavirus pandemic, the program called Zoom has allowed users to have video chats for work or enjoyment in connecting with others remotely, and the popular anime and video game franchise that is Pokemon has gotten in on the action with some official video backgrounds for participants to use! With hundreds of different pocket monsters to choose from, the Pokemon Company has created a number of backgrounds using different options from across the generations of the franchise and letting Zoom users show off their love of both the series and their favorite Pokemon that have appeared over the years!

With Netflix recently announcing that the latest season of the popular anime franchise would be joining its ever expanding roster of anime series as Pokemon Journeys, there isn't a better time to release these official backgrounds to the public that have been using the computer program Zoom to stay connected during these uncertain times. Featuring pockets monsters from across the generations, some of the backgrounds feature Pokemon such as Bulbasaur, Chansey, Furret, Ditto, Psyduck, Slowbro, Pikachu, Mew, Magikarp, and many, many more.

The official website for "Pokemon Shirts" dropped the news that they would be offering these official Zoom backgrounds to fans of the franchise free of cost, giving fans a new way to express their love of the franchise that made Pikachu and Ash Ketchum house hold names over the years!

In the latest season of Pokemon, Ash and Pikachu haven't been only encountering old pocket monsters that we've all come to know and love over the years, but also running into new creatures from the Galar Region. The region, which was introduced in the Nintendo Switch exclusive video game of Pokemon Sword And Shield, has brought to life a number of new creatures and features to the world of Pokemon trainers. Dynamaxing, Wild Areas, and variations of classic pocket monsters have all appeared within this new landscape that both Ash, and his new friend Go, have encountered on their recent journeys.

With the newest season arriving on Netflix this summer with a new English dub, it's clear that Pokemon fans have a new found excitement for the series and these Zoom backgrounds would go a long way to showing their love of the series!

Will you be using any of these Pokemon backgrounds in upcoming Zoom calls? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

