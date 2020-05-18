Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Entire Manga is Now Available to Read Online

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was recently brought to its end, and now Viz Media has made the entire series available to read online! Koyoharu Goutouge's series was one of the major tentpoles of Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library when it was first made available, but it was missing several chapters in the middle due to various licensing agreements. Viz Media had been adding several chapters at a time to the digital vault with each physical volume released on shelves, and now library has completely caught up!

Viz Media has confirmed through Shonen Jump's official Twitter account that every single chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now available to read through the digital vault. You can currently check out the three most recent chapters completely for free, but if you want to check out the rest of the series you'll need to join with a $1.99 USD a month subscription. This also unlocks the full catalog of the rest of the series in the vault as well! You can find more information with Viz Media at the link here.

Need something to smile about? As of today, you can read every single chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in the Shonen Jump digital vault! The whole thing! https://t.co/Y91atqDQx4 pic.twitter.com/zcGDtJxLQr — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 18, 2020

Viz Media announced last year that they would be speeding up the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga releases as a result of the anime driving more fans toward the manga to either catch up with the current weekly chapters or to re-experience the events of the anime in a new way. But now that all the chapters of the series are available, fans no longer have to solely seek out physical volume releases to read it! That's especially great now considering the current circumstances.

Viz Media also confirmed a new concentrated effort to speed up those physical volume releases even more so with one volume now scheduled to release every month through the rest of the year. Now that the manga has ended, it's the perfect time to jump in!

Are you all caught up with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba? If so, what did you think of the series finale? If not, are you going to catch up with the manga now that it's all available through Viz Media's Shonen Jump digital library? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

