‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ Reveals New Trailer

Many of Shueisha’s current Weekly Shonen Jump properties are getting major anime adaptations next year, and one of them leading the pack is Koyoharu Gotoge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Fans of the series got their first full look at the upcoming series with a new trailer released during Jump Festa 2019. You can check it out in the video below provided by Moetron News.

Ufotable is a fan-favorite anime studio due to its great work on the Fate/stay night franchise among other things, and their style seems to be the perfect fit for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by the looks of this first trailer. Scheduled for a release in April next year, Haruo Sotozaki (Tales of Symphonia the Animation), will be directing the adaptation for ufotable (with the studio also being credited for the series’ scripts).

Akira Matsushima will be serving as character designer along with Miyuki Sato, Yoko Kajiyama, and Mika Kikuchi. Yuki Kajiura (Sword Art Online) and Go Shina (Juni Taisen: Zodiac War) will compose the music for the series, and Hikaru Kondo will produce. The voice cast for the series includes Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira, and Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Support for the series is heating up in Japan, and VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release not too long ago. They officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”