Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Creator Targeted by Twitter Scammers and Tabloids

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has experienced all the joys of popularity, but it seems the dark side of fame is creeping up on the franchise. Shonen Jump has bid the series goodbye after a historic run which challenged even One Piece. But according to some new reports, it seems creator Koyoharu Gotouge is being targeted by people wanting to exploit her series for their own fame.

The latest report comes from Shonen Jump itself as the magazine had to issue a warning to fans today. The account, which is run by publisher Shueisha, made the post warning fans of a fake account on Twitter pretending to be Gotouge. The account has since been deleted, but the profile @GotogeKoyoharu seems to have been the fake profile judging by those who tweeted at the user.

Fans were not the only ones duped into tweeting at the profile believing it to be Gotouge. LiSA, who performed the opening theme song for Demon Slayer was tricked as well. The Japanese singer tweeted at the account celebrating that Gotouge had gotten a profile for herself, but it was deleted shortly after. LiSA has since shared the warning sent by Shonen Jump with a crying emoji, so it seems the singer knows they were tricked.

Unfortunately, this is not the last bit of drama which Gotouge has dealt with. The creator's personal life was violated recently when a tabloid claimed to have a reliable source willing to share details on Gotouge. The artist, who has done her best to remain out of the spotlight, has dealt with information leaks since Demon Slayer's sales began to skyrocket. However, this tabloid tease was seen as particularly offensive amongst her fans.

With Demon Slayer finished, fans are hoping Gotouge can go back to her normal life without fear of being impersonated or investigated. The creator deserves a break after the last year of craziness, so here's to hoping she gets some relaxation time despite the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

