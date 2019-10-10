Demon Slayer Sales Threaten to Break One Piece’s Historic Streak

When it comes to Demon Slayer, things are going better than ever. The title is one of the top-selling under Shonen Jump, and its volume sales are nothing to laugh at. This month, the series saw its 17th manga volume go live to every fans’ excitement, and a massive shortage is already being reported by Japan. And according to a different report, it seems like Demon Slayer‘s overall sales are ready to take One Piece down from its pedestal.

For those who do not know, Japan put out its latest Oricon sales info a day or so ago. It was there fans checked in on Demon Slayer, and they were shocked by what they found.

According to the chart’s latest results, Demon Slayer has sold a total of 1,114,530 volumes in Japan total this year. The number is lagging just behind One Piece which has sold 1,252,449 in the last year with its lagging competitor coming in at 280,258 volumes.

With six weeks left in this year, fans are starting to wonder if Demon Slayer might do the impossible and take One Piece off his top throne. Since 2000, the pirate-centric manga has been the top-selling manga in Japan year after year. It has only been dethroned three times in that span, but Demon Slayer could make it a fourth.

Back in 2001, Vagabond quickly took the crown from One Piece, and it was again taken away in 2005 by Nana. The last time a manga overcame One Piece was in 2006 with Death Note, but Attack on Titan came close to the prize in 2014 as it sold 100,000 volumes less than its competitor.

Now, fans are left to wonder if Demon Slayer may pull out some magic with its volumes, and the odds aren’t impossible by any means. This past week saw Volume 17 go live in Japan, and bookstores all over the country sold out of it immediately. In its first week, the volume sold nearly 370,000 copies and would have done more if the stock had been available. So if Monkey D. Luffy knows what is good for him, he would strike an alliance with Tanjiro ASAP.

