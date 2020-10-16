Demon Slayer's Movie Grosses $100 Million in 10 Days

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been on a tear ever since its anime came to light. The much-awaited series rocketed the manga into the stratosphere as fans from around the world clamored to meet Tanjiro. Now, Demon Slayer is one of the biggest series in Japan, and its first movie has shattered records with its second week at the box office.

And how might that be so? Well, it all comes down to money. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train has already earned more than $100 million USD in just ten days. That is in half the time Spirited Away needed to reach the landmark, and this flick isn't done making money.

According to Toho and Aniplex, Demon Slayer has earned more than $100 million USD in its first ten days alone. The most recent total for Mugen Train is marked at $102,052,000 USD. The total has made this film one of Japan's quickest grossing venturers to date, and it still has weeks left to earn cash.

If you look at the bigger picture, you will see that Demon Slayer has already outdone expectations on a grand scale. It currently ranks as the 15th highest-grossing anime movie of all time. It has outdone popular titles like One Piece: Stampede, Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F, and Akira. However, it does have a ways to go before reaching the top.

The highest-grossing anime movie of all time belongs to Your Name with a global total of $358 million. Spirited Away falls in second place with Howl's Moving Castle, Ponyo, and Weathering With You rounding out the top five. Demon Slayer's next opponent will be Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer as the 2018 flick grossed $108 million in its run, but fans are confident Tanjiro will slay the competition with ease.

