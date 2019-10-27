Spirited Away Updates Box Office Total Amidst Challenge from Demon Slayer

✖

Spirited Away is one of the most iconic anime films ever created, and its legacy has far more to do with beauty than box office. Studio Ghibli made a ton of money from the film, but Hayao Miyazaki's whimsical story is what keeps fans coming back. Still, its box office gross is in headlines these days thanks to a challenge from Demon Slayer, so Spirited Away is fighting back with an update of sorts.

Recently, Toho updated its official box office totals for Studio Ghibli as the film distributor tries warding off the inevitable. Spirited Away, Tales from Earthsea, Princess Mononoke, and others were all updated given their recent re-releases in Japan. It was there the films added coin to their totals, but fans are certain Demon Slayer's film will end up taking the top prize from Chihiro regardless.

According to the new totals, Spirited Away has grossed 31.68 billion yen in Japan which is roughly $304.5 million USD. This new total is thanks to an additional 880 million yen which Studio Ghibli raked in during a re-release from June to August 2020.

Of course, this new total has made a larger gap for Demon Slayer to hurdle. The hit new needs to earn roughly $14 million USD to beat out the Studio Ghibli flick. Spirited Away has held the title of Japan's top-grossing movie of all-time for years, but Tanjiro is gunning for the title right now. And if industry forecasts are right, Demon Slayer will take the prize before the new year.

As for the other totals, Princess Mononoke went from $185.9 million USD to $194.3 million. Tales from Earthsea also earned $1.4 million USD while Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind raked in roughly $7 million USD in the past year. Studio Ghibli will also release a new movie this month titled Earwig and the Witch, but it will premiere in Japan on TV rather than in theaters.

