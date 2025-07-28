Demon Slayer’s New Movies Should Bring Back the Anime’s Best Idea

Demon Slayer anime is set to present the manga’s final arc, an all-out war between the Demon Slayers and the demons to decide humanity’s fate, across three movies. The first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy is currently screening in Japanese theaters and will debut in U.S. theaters starting September 12th, 2025. With a runtime of over 2 hours and 30 minutes, the first film will cover the opening act of the final battle, featuring the intense fight between Akaza, Upper Moon Rank 3, and the protagonist Tanjiro, alongside the Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka. Paired with Ufotable’s high-caliber animation, this installment is poised to be one of the studio’s most impressive projects to date.

Following its record-breaking reception in Japan, the film is already exceeding fans’ expectations. From its top-tier animation to sequences that go beyond the already exceptional visuals of the series, the movie-length format offers something truly special. However, this format may come with a trade-off. One of the anime’s most beloved elements, the “Taisho Era Secret”, might not be included. In the regular episodes, this chibi-style segment appears after the credits and features characters breaking the fourth wall to share fun, quirky insights. While it’s currently unclear if these movies will include the segment, there’s a strong possibility that it may be omitted, as a previous movie-length installment had also omitted this section.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movies May Not Bring Back the Anime’s Best Element

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

This isn’t the first time Demon Slayer has presented an entire arc in a movie format. The franchise previously released Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which adapted the Infinity Train arc and concluded with the emotional confrontation between Akaza and the Flame Hashira, Rengoku. Notably, this movie-length project did not include the Taisho Era Secret segment after the credits. Therefore, despite fans hoping to see a new Taisho Era Secret, the likelihood of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movies featuring this element remains very low. However, it’s not entirely true that fans may never see a new installment of this beloved segment again.

A year after the release of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the movie was broken down into a seven-episode arc in the regular anime format. The first five episodes of this restructured arc included the fun Taisho Era Secret segments, once again providing fans with quirky and insightful character details. This precedent makes it entirely possible that a year after the release of the first Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie, it may also be re-edited into standard-length episodes, potentially bringing back the Taisho Era Secret segments. The anime would benefit from this approach, especially considering the likely two-year gap between each movie release. Releasing the movie content as episodes would help maintain the hype around the final arc while offering fans new insights through the return of the Taisho Era Secret moments.