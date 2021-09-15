Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Blu-Ray Release Announced

Following its insane record-shattering release into theaters around the world, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train hit home video with the film’s streaming rights being held by Funimation, but it would seem that those anime fans begging for a physical release have had their prayers answered with the movie announcing the release date for its Blu-Ray. Set to land this winter, the physical release will receive a Standard and Limited Edition which will have plenty of extras when it comes to those fans of the series looking to revisit the adventures of Tanjiro and his friends or watch them for the first time.

In a Press Release from Aniplex and Funimation, the Blu-Ray edition for Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was announced to release on December 21st, days before Christmas, with the companies extrapolating on the extras that will come with both the standard and limited edition physical releases:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Limited Edition Blu-ray from Aniplex of America comes with an original soundtrack CD, deluxe booklet, rigid box with exclusive art by character designer Akira Matsushima, special digipak featuring art by Ufotable, as well as audio commentary with English subtitles from Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Akari Kito (Nezuko Kamado), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke Hashibira), and Satoshi Hino (Kyojuro Rengoku). The film’s Limited Edition Blu-ray is accepting pre-orders now at online retailer Right Stuf Anime and will be released in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The Standard Edition Blu-ray will be available from Funimation through the Funimation Shop as well as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, RightStuf, and more.”

Images for both the Standard and Limited Editions of the upcoming physical release can be seen below:

Over the course of its theatrical run, Mugen Train pulled in an insane amount of profits, topping over $470 million USD globally and easily becoming the most profitable anime film of all time. With the second season of Demon Slayer’s television series set to land later this fall, the Shonen franchise is continuing to pick up steam, as even its re-runs in Japan are pulling in serious numbers.

Will you be picking up this physical release this winter? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Tanjiro and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps.