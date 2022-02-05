Demon Slayer Season 2 Reveals Surprising Tanjiro and Inosuke Connection

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has crossed a surprising Inosuke Hashibira and Tanjiro Kamado milestone with the newest episode of the second season! The series is speedily reaching the final episodes of the season, and that means the final moments of the fight against Gyutaro and Daki is fast approaching as well. This means Tanjiro and the others are being challenged with their most dire straits yet, and Inosuke was trying his best to rise to all of the new challenges that came their way in the newest episode of the series. But in this also reached a new view of Tanjiro in the process.

As fans have seen through the anime thus far, although Inosuke greatly respects his two friends he often hilariously looks down on them with the use of nicknames. It’s not out of malice or anything ultimately intending something other than a feeling of companionship, but Inosuke can’t help but refer to Tanjiro as “Monjiro” every time. But that changed with the newest episode as when Tanjiro jumps into the fight between Inosuke, Zenitsu and Daki, Inosuke actually flips the script and calls Tanjiro by his actual name only to refer to Zenitsu as “Monichi” soon after.

https://twitter.com/JynnMinJeong/status/1487896314864046080?s=20&t=VkDUU17uyAsJnRK3sFB5Mw

It’s a fun insight into how Inosuke’s mind operates, and in that particular moment Tanjiro rushed in to help at just the right time. This also is part of the reason why Inosuke is able to work out a new trick to taking down Daki in Episode 9 of the Entertainment District Arc, so it’s a fun new look at how the relationship between the two has been changing. While he still very much views himself as their team leader, it’s also one of the showcases of just how highly he views Tanjiro. It’s a slip of the tongue that indicates so much more.

The rest of the episode unfortunately does not work as well for them nearly as it does in this moment, and there's yet to be any clue as to whether or not Inosuke will be able to recover from the fatal looking blow he took towards episode's end, but what do you think? Did you catch this little slip up between Inosuke and Tanjiro? What do you think it means for their future?