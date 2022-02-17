Demon Slayer Is Celebrating the Hashira with an Actual Plane

The Hashira have been a vital part of the Demon Slayer story since first being introduced during, and following, Tanjiro and his friends’ battle against the Spider Clan toward the end of the anime’s first season. Now, following the Sound and Flame Hashiras playing major roles in the second season of the anime, Demon Slayer is about to get another jet that honors the franchise by painting the Pillars on the side of this unique aircraft.

The Pillars remain the strongest swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, with only a few of these brawlers being able to show off their stuff in the first two seasons of Demon Slayer’s anime adaptation. With the announcement that Demon Slayer would be making a comeback for a third season, covering the story of the Swordsmith Village Arc, expect even more of the Hashira to show off exactly what they can do following the events of season two that saw the death of Rengoku the Flame Hashira and the crippling of the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui. Needless to say, expect plenty of big moments for the Hashira before the anime adaptation draws to a close.

The aircraft known as The Kimetsu no Yaiba Jet -II- has revealed a new image of the Shonen themed plane, giving us interpretations of the Hashira from both the anime and the original manga, with the aircraft promising to have a number of internal designs that help to highlight the series, including headrest covers, beto boxes taken straight from Mugen Train, and more:

Passengers will be able to start boarding this Hashira Plane beginning on March 26th, with the aircraft able to become worked into the regular rotation of air travel beginning on April 11th. Needless to say, it goes to show how popular Demon Slayer has become to have a jet of its very own, following the success of not just the television series, but the movie and manga as well.

Ufotable hasn’t revealed when fans can expect the third season of Demon Slayer to arrive, but the story of Swordsmith Village is currently in production, proving that the animation studio is all-in when it comes to the Shonen that has become one of the most popular anime properties in the world today.

Via Natalie Comic