Hong Kong Police Reveal New Demon Slayer Mascot

Demon Slayer's rise as one of the most popular Shonen franchises in the world today is certainly something to marvel at, and it seems that the Hong Kong police has even taken notice of this, creating a mascot that is clearly using the aesthetic and outfit of the protagonist, Tanjiro, dubbed "The Little Grape". Said Grape bears a striking resemblance to Tanjiro, wielding a sword and using an attack that is ripped straight from the franchise that has managed to overtake Eiichiro Oda's massive swashbuckling epic known as One Piece when it comes to overall manga sales!

"The Little Grape" was established by the Hong Kong Police as a character to push an anti-fraud agenda, looking like the main protagonist of Demon Slayer. Though Tanjiro's story might have come to an end in Demon Slayer's manga, the first feature length film of the franchise, Mugen Train, is shattering records at the box office in Japan and there is sure to be more seasons of the television series dropping in the future.

The Hong Kong Police shared this new controversial character using the appearance of Tanjiro from Demon Slayer, the hero who is attempting to rid the world of demons while also seeking for a cure for his sister's demonic influence that has changed their lives forever:

