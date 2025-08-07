Demon Slayer’s New Look at Mitsuri & Obanai Is Breaking Fans’ Hearts

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trilogy’s first anime movie is currently being screened in Japanese theaters and is also seeing releases across other Eastern regions. The movie continues to break records, becoming the fastest in Japan to reach such high admissions. Reports from other Eastern regions reveal that fans are waiting hours in line to get tickets. While there is immense hype surrounding the new film, fans in Western regions will still have to wait more than a month for its release. Meanwhile, promotion for the movie remains highly active, with special treats being released for fans of the franchise, further fueling excitement for this installment.

One part of the promotional campaign began on July 19th, a day after the movie’s release in Japanese theaters. This promotion includes new illustrations of several characters, both individually and together, with one new illustration being released by the official Ufotable channel on X (formerly Twitter) since its launch. While all of these new illustrations have been a visual treat, the one released on August 5th, featuring fan-favorite couple Mitsuri Kanroji and Obanai Iguro, has especially stood out, prompting fans to express their love for the couple in the comments.

New Promo Art of Mitsuri and Obanai Shows Them Just as Fans Wish to See Them in the Anime

The illustration shared by Ufotable on X depicts Mitsuri and Obanai side by side, reading letters, accompanied by subtle floral effects that make it evident they are exchanging love letters. Although they appear together in the illustration, the shared connection through the letter suggests they are separated, conveying their feelings from different places. Given how the anime has previously depicted such heartfelt moments, it’s clear that this illustration is inspired by those scenes, capturing a treasured moment between two formidable warriors who rarely get time for themselves due to the constant threat of demons.

As one of the most prominent couples in the franchise, it’s no surprise that fans continue to comment on their relationship, with this post in particular receiving a deeply heartfelt response. The Japanese media outlet Oricon specifically highlighted this post, noting how Japanese fans are especially enamored by it. Fans also expressed their desire for the illustration to be distributed physically, indicating they want a tangible copy of this special artwork. It’s no surprise that this piece has received such an impressive reception, as Obanai and Mitsuri represent the romantic element that the series often leaves in the background.

While Demon Slayer is known for its strikingly beautiful action sequences, moments like this are cherished. Although this illustration has captured fans’ hearts, the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is confirmed to feature the two fighting together against a horde of demons. Fans can eagerly anticipate seeing them in action, though with the high stakes involved, casualties are likely, and Demon Slayer has not hesitated to kill off beloved characters, as was the case with the fan-favorite Hashira, Rengoku. Thus, Mitsuri and Obanai’s appearance together in the movie could also be their last.