Demon Slayer Readies for Season 2 Finale in Post-Credits Scene

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting ready for its big Season 2 finale with a special post-credits scene! As fans have seen throughout the anime thus far, the series has eschewed the traditional practice of showcasing a preview for the next episodes in favor of a fun out of canon sequence that allows the characters (and fans) to breathe in fun new situations. These special post-credits scenes are often more light hearted affairs, but that changed as the episodes got more intense in the latter half of the season. Now it’s changed in tone once again as the season heads into its final episode.

With the final, extended episode of the season fast approaching, the post-credits scene for Episode 10 picked up right when Tanjiro was struggling to breathe. Rather than focus on just this for the next few seconds, it’s instead interrupted by Nezuko who hilariously brushes Tanjiro’s struggle aside and shares a cute fact about their late mother. Now the second season is heading into its finale with a much better omen than fans had gotten with the actual final moments of the episode. You can check it out below from the series’ official Twitter account:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DemonSlayerUSA/status/1492498735401631750?s=20&t=JeHn0-dtBZ23yZQiMx9_-w

Demon Slayer is quickly approaching its final episode, and like the season premiere, the finale is scheduled to run for 45 minutes in total. This double length episode will be ending the run for the series, but it’s currently unclear as to what plans are in place for the series’ future. Without giving too much away about what could be coming in the finale and potential future seasons, there are really only three major arcs left of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series to be adapted. This could be either approached with full seasons, or another feature film to bridge the gap.

But that’s all still very much hanging up in the air as the season finale will have quite a bit of ground to cover that could be handled all within that time. At the same time, there could be time to set up what’s to come in the anime’s future and a full potential announcement for that future will likely not be too far behind the finale. But what do you think? How have you liked Demon Slayer’s second season? What do you hope to see in the finale? How do you want to see it continue?